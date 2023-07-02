Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

