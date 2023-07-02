Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

