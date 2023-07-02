MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Tigress Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $410.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

