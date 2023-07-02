Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 87.0% in June

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 192,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,030. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

