Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

