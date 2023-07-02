MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.2486 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is presently 30.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($263.04) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.