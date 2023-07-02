MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares traded.

MySale Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £23.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.23.

About MySale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

