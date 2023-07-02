Nano (XNO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $97.03 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,503.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00364033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.05 or 0.00959052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00538927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00066755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00158016 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

