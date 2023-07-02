Nano (XNO) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002396 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.65 million and $1.29 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,579.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00349374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.44 or 0.00926881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00539856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00066728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00163749 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

