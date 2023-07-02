National Bankshares Trims MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Target Price to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at C$21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$23.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.86.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2269353 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

