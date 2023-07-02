Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0611 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $47,472.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00205575 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013612 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,473,641 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

