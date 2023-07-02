NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NCS Multistage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCS Multistage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

