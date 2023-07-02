NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004790 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $61.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,341,457 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 927,341,457 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.46292319 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $72,054,414.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

