Needham & Company LLC Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.23.

AMZN opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

