Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,986.0 days.

NEMTF stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

