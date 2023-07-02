Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.01 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $127.01 million and $2.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,594.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00366701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.54 or 0.00965984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00543666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00066410 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00159451 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,899,234,479 coins and its circulating supply is 41,311,199,237 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

