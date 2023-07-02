Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $120.35. 239,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,417. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nestlé Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,365,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $116,118,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

