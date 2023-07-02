Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.
Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $120.35. 239,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,417. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
