Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 7,215,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,456. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

