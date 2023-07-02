NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) is Camelot Portfolios LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust comprises about 2.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE NXDT opened at 12.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.31. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 9.14 and a twelve month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 10.13 per share, for a total transaction of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,050 shares in the company, valued at 2,765,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 147,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $192,116.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

