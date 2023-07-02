Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 60,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,507. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nissan Motor

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSANY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.