Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

