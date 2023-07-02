Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

