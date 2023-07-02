Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 95,083 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

