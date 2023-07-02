Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $250.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

