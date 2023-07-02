Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.30.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $210.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

