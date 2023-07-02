Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $36.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.