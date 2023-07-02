Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

