Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,376 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 462,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,789,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

