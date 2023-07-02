Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 38,763 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,763 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 171,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 282,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

MCD stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.