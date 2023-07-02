Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $103.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.