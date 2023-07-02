Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

