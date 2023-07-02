Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nortech Systems Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
