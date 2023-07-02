Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,295. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.16%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

