Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.43.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

