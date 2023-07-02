Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,496,000 after purchasing an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,933,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,543,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,403,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after acquiring an additional 121,324 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

