Novare Capital Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

