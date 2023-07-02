Novare Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

