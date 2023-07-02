Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $55.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

