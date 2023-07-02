Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,351 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.