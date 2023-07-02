Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

