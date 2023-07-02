Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

