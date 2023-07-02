Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

