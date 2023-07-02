Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE NUE opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56.
Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
