Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for about 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NUE opened at $163.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.