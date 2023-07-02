Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. 28,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,936. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

