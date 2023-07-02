NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.28. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

