O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $25.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of OI stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,434,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

