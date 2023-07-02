Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $95,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

