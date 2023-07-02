OMG Network Market Cap Hits $92.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $92.27 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.