OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $3.50

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $8.60 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

OCFT stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.49. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.33 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

About OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.