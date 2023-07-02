Ontology Gas (ONG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.34 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $81.28 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,345,521 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

