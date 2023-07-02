Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $81.23 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,345,521 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

